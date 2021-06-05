Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $91.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.