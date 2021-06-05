Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 418.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,642 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.