Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,398 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 227,578 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.44% of Canadian Solar worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

