Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,147 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Square by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Square by 20.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Square by 12.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,545,314 shares of company stock worth $359,365,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $213.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 300.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.89. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

