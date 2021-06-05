Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 834,546 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.