Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,977,671 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,977,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,792,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Nokia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 53.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 54.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 486,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 171,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

