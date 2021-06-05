Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,620 shares of company stock valued at $20,576,045 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

