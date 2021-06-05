Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 127,654 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,654 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 481,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 161,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.