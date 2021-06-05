Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,762 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $87.46 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.69, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

