Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,345 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $357.35 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.