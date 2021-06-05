Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 812 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of The Allstate worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.