Vortex Defi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,721.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $88,687.63 and approximately $12,721.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014714 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

