VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($4.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of VYNE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.83. 531,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,261. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,744 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,291.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

