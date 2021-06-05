W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.85. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

