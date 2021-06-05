Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock worth $1,128,455,893 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.93. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

