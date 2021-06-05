Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRE opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

