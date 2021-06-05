Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Watsco worth $49,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $288.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.32.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

