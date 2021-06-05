Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.89

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and traded as low as $17.39. Weichai Power shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 41,854 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

