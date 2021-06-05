Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned 0.17% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $28,420,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $15,000,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

