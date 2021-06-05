WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,065. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

