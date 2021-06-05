West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $34,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $333.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.72 and a 52-week high of $349.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.