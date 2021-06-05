Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $14.65. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 27,424 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 106,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 603,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

