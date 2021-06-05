Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $14.65. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 27,424 shares changing hands.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
