Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 766.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513,523 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $77.17 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

