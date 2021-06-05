Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANAT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $157.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.