Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Barings LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $242.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.