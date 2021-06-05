Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $387.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

