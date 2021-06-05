Westhampton Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carter’s makes up approximately 3.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Carter’s worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after acquiring an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

