Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 328,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 56,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,475. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

