Westhampton Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

