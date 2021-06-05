Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $394.10 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

