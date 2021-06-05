WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,757 ($22.96). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,744.50 ($22.79), with a volume of 254,775 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,799.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

