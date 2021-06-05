WhiteCoin Price Down 0% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $900.68 million and approximately $33.66 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00039756 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009418 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 924,688,070 coins and its circulating supply is 724,688,069 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

