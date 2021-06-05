Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $260,825.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $829.87 or 0.02291529 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00244930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.01124614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,233.76 or 1.00053217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.