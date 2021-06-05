Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.