Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,938 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $251.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

