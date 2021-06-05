Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 17,894 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.