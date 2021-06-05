Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,106 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 194,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 572,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 368,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,715 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

