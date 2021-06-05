Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $323.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.27. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.37 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

