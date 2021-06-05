Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

