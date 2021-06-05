Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.71. The company has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

