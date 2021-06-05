Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $282.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $287.20.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.