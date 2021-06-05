Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,155 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

