Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,695 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

FIXD opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

