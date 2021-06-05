Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.