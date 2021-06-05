Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,789 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.