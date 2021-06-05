Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

