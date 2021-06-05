Wilder World (WILD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $367,293.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00076936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.01018444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.54 or 0.10103343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars.

