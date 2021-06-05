Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.74% of Wingstop worth $481,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $2,304,396. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $137.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 143.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.