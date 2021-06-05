Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.