Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 178.85 ($2.34). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 176.90 ($2.31), with a volume of 5,285,401 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

